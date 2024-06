Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, ranked 41st in the world, is off to a good start at the WTA 250 singles tennis tournament held in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Putintseva outplayed Franch Clara Burel, world’s number 43, 6-3, 6-4 at the start of the 2024 Birmingham Classic.

The Kazakhstani is to take on next Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.