    08:19, 29 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva wins at the start of Roland-Garros

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (ranked 39th) stormed into the second round of Roland-Garros in Paris after her sensational win against American Sloane Stephens (ranked 35th) - 6:1, 6:2, Kazinform News Agency learned from Sports.kz.

    In the next round, she will face former World No 2, Spaniard Paola Badosa (ranked 139th) for their fourth head-to-head encounter. Badosa started the tournament with a comeback win in the match vs. Katie Boulter (ranked 28th) - 4:6, 7:5, 6:4.

