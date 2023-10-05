Kazakhstan’s QAS earns Best Film nomination at Asian Pacific Screen Awards

Kazakhstani director Aisultan Seit’s QAS drama has been nominated at the Asian Pacific Screen Awards, Kazinform cites Qara Production.

The drama garnered two nominations for the Best Film and the Best Cinematography at the upcoming event slated to take place on November 3 in Gold Coast, Australia. Founded in 2007, the Asia Pacific Screen Awards screens films from more than 70 countries and the Asian Pacific region.

QAS takes the audience back to the period of famine genocide in 1930s in the Kazakh Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic. Sent on a special mission, gravedigger Isatai finds himself in a vicious circle of the Kazakh steppe in which two forces – space and hunger – start to control his mind.

Earlier the drama won many accolades, including the Best Director Award at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival.