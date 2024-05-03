Kazakhstan’s QazaqGaz, Qatar’s UCC Holding OK four key gas projects

QazaqGaz national gas company of Kazakhstan and UCC Holding of Qatar reached a consensus on four major gas projects in Kazakhstan. This was announced at the meeting of the Energy Council chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Those attending the meeting were the top officials of the Ministry of Energy, Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, as well as KazMunayGas, QazaqGaz, Samruk-Energy and KEGOC companies, the press service of the Prime Minister informed.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chairs meeting of Energy Council. Photo credit: primeminister.kz

The meeting discussed the curse of implementation of the agreements reached between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in February 2024.

Chairman of the Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov reported on the course of implementation of joint gas projects.

Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz. Photo credit: primeminister.kz

He said that Kazakhstan and UCC Holding will build two gas processing plants with the annual capacity of 1 billion cubic meters and 2.5 billion cubic meters, a new gas compressor station KS-14 and KS-14-Kostanay-Aktobe main gas pipeline and the second line of Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main gas pipeline.

The construction of the second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main gas pipeline will ensure energy security of Kazakhstan, due to gas supply to southern, central and northern regions and preservation of export volumes.

The commissioning of the new gas compressor station and Aktobe-Kostanay main gas pipeline will let gasify Kostanay region and its industrial facilities.

The participants approved the terms of the deal. QazaqGaz and UCC Holding reached a consensus on four major gas projects of Kazakhstan. Their implementation will start soon.

Olzhas Bektenov spoke on the importance of expanding local content in implementation of the projects. He also set a number of tasks to the Ministry of Energy. He stressed that these projects are of key importance for Kazakhstan’s economy and their implementation will be under his personal control.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Energy and QazaqGaz, Kazakhstan expects to produce up to 60.456 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024. More than 85% of output come from Tengiz (27%), Karachaganak (38%) and Kashagan (20%). Commercial gas production in 2024 is planned at 28.054 billion cubic meters. Domestic consumption in 2024 is anticipated to reach 20.9 billion cubic meters.