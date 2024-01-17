Kazakhstan reports 10-year record in housing commissioning

Kazakhstan commissioned 17.5 million sq.m. of housing last year, a 11.9% increase compared to the figure of a year before, Kazinform News Agency cites the Telegram channel of the First Credit Bureau.

This is the highest rate of housing commissioning in the country in the past 10 years.

According to the National Statistics Bureau of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan, such a growth was due to a 20% rise in commissioning residential buildings (up to 10.9mln sq.m.).

145.7 thousand sq.m. of dormitories and specialized buildings were commissioned last year, less than 1% of the total housing commissioned.

The area of individual housing commissioned stood at 6.5 million square meters, down 0.2% than the previous year.

The cities of Astana and Almaty accounted for 36% of the total housing commissioned (6.3mln sq.m.). 1.3mln sq.m. and 1.1mln sq.m. of housing were commissioned in Aktobe region and Shymkent, respectively.