Kazakhstan’s richest men and major companies donate KZT100bn to help flood victims

Kazakhstani billionaires and major companies came forward to assist the residents hit hard by floods in the country, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s sixth richest person Bulat Utemuratov allocated 10 billion tenge to aid the residents of Aktobe region affected by floods. The funds are set to be funneled in the construction of housing for those who lost it.

Timur Kulibayev, ranked second in the Forbes Kazakhstan, is to donate 30 billion tenge to support flood-hit Atyrau region. The funds are to be spent on construction and reconstruction of housing, restoration of infrastructure facilities as well as provision of assistance to the flood-affected population.

Kazakhmys Companies Group, KAZ Minerals, AltynAlmas, Karazhyra and RBK Bank are to allocate an additional 40 billion tenge to support those suffered by floods in Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that co-founders of Kaspi.kz Vyacheslav Kim and Mikhail Lomtadze are to donate 20 billion tenge to aid Kazakhstanis affected by floods. The funds allocated to be funneled in the restoration, purchase and construction of housing in North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.