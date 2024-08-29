Kazakhstan’s rural libraries receive books on behalf of Head of State

Rural libraries have received a total of 10,000 books on behalf of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev under the ‘100 books for rural libraries’ campaign, the country’s culture and information ministry reports.

The ministry mentioned that the Head of State had highlighted the importance of establishing a reading nation during the Ulttyq Qurultay in Atyrau.

In fact, a reading country is an intelligent nation. It’s necessary to awake the passion of the younger generation for books, stated Tokayev.

The President’s initiative aims at providing remote rural libraries with the latest works of domestic and world literature and to increase the interest of the generation in reading. The books were delivered to the villages, where prominent state and public figures, war veterans, famous writers and culture figures, scholar, who made a huge contribution to the country’s development, were born.

A total of 10,000 books were delivered to 100 villages on behalf of the Head of State.