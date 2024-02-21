Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances at WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has eased into the third round of the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the UAE, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Her second-round opponent Victoria Azarenka from Belarus was forced to retire from the match through injury after losing the second set 2-6. It should be noted that Azarenka downed Rybakina in the first one 6-4.

Next the Kazakhstani will face Pole Magdalena Frech ranked 53rd in the world.

It bears to remind that Rybakina was edged out in the 2024 Qatar Open final by another Pole Iga Swiatek.

The prize fund of the WTA 1000 tournament exceeds $3,2 million.