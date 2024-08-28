Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to U.S. Open second round

World No 4 Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan has won at the start of the U.S. Open, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Rybakina commenced the first round against Australian Destanee Aiava (ranked 194th). The Kazakh tennis player defeated the Australian athlete in two sets with the score of 6-1 and 7-6 and advanced to the second round of the tournament.

Previously, Rybakina reached the third round of the US Open in 2021 and 2023.

Last year, she was stunned by world No 39 Sorana Cîrstea of Romania in the third round with a score of 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.