Kazakhstan’s Rybakina cruises into WTA 1000 tournament semis in Doha

World №4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina seeded 3rd at the tournament stunned world №19 Canadian Leylah Fernandez in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 coming back from 1:4 down in the first set. The match lasted for 1 h 35 minutes.

In the semifinal the Kazakhstani will face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

In the other side of the draw world №1 Iga Swiatek will take on Czech Karolina Pliskova.