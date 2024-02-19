Kazakhstan's Rybakina learns WTA spot after upset in Doha

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has retained her spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Sports.kz.

Rybakina remains the highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan at №4 of the WTA Singles Rankings. Last week the Kazakhstani powered through to the Doha Open final where she was upset by defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Pole Swiatek tops the updated WTA Singles Rankings, followed by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka ranked 2nd in the world. Rounding out the up 3 is American Coco Gauff.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva slid one spot down to №77.

Belgian Elise Mertens continues to dominate the WTA Doubles Ranking. Coming in second is Su-Wei Hsieh. Aussie Storm Hunter is placed 3rd in the updated WTA Doubles Rankings.

Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina fell two spots down to №47, while another Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva is 143rd.