Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, Putintseva to compete in WTA 1000 tournament in U.S.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva, who withdrew from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, are to compete in the WTA 1000 tournament, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The event will take place in Cincinnati, the U.S, from August 13 to 19.

Fourth seed Rybakina will start the tournament in the second round to face the 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez or China’s Yue Yuan.

Putintseva will start competing in the first round and will face one of the winners of qualifying matches.

Both Rybakina and Putintseva withdrew from the 2024 Olympic Games for health problems.

“Even before the start of the competition, our team lost Elena Rybakina, who had bronchitis, and Yulia Putintseva who got an injury,” Vice President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Dias Doskarayev said.

"We pinned high hopes on both players and we are very sorry about what happened. Both Elena and Yulia are also upset. We would like to ask our fans to support all our players during such a difficult period. Despite the difficulties, we will continue to move forward and strive for new victories under the flag of our country,” he added