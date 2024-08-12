EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:26, 12 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, Putintseva to compete in WTA 1000 tournament in U.S.

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, Putintseva to compete in WTA 1000 tournament in U.S.
    Photo credit: KTF

    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva, who withdrew from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, are to compete in the WTA 1000 tournament, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The event will take place in Cincinnati, the U.S, from August 13 to 19.

    Fourth seed Rybakina will start the tournament in the second round to face the 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez  or China’s Yue Yuan.

    Putintseva will start competing in the first round and will face one of the winners of qualifying matches.

    Both Rybakina and Putintseva withdrew from the 2024 Olympic Games for health problems.

    “Even before the start of the competition, our team lost Elena Rybakina, who had bronchitis, and Yulia Putintseva who got an injury,” Vice President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Dias Doskarayev said.

    "We pinned high hopes on both players and we are very sorry about what happened. Both Elena and Yulia are also upset. We would like to ask our fans to support all our players during such a difficult period. Despite the difficulties, we will continue to move forward and strive for new victories under the flag of our country,” he added

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, Putintseva to compete in WTA 1000 tournament in U.S.
    Photo credit: KTF

     

    Tags:
    Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x