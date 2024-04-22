Kazakhstan's Rybakina remains World No. 4 after win in Stuttgart

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her position as the World No.4 in the updated WTA Singles Rankings released this week, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.

The top three remains unchanged with Iga Swiatek of Poland atop the updated WTA Singles Rankings, followed by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and American Coco Gauff.

Yesterday Elena Rybakina won the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 title and 500 ranking points to retain her fourth position in the WTA Rankings.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan also retained her position as the World No.50 in the WTA Singles Rankings.

The country’s best doubles tennis player Anna Danilina fell two spots to stand 56th. Zhibek Kulambayeva ranks 141st in the updated WTA Doubles Rankings, while Yulia Putintseva ranks 365th. Elena Rybakina went five spots down to world No. 548.