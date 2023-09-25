EN
    12:15, 25 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina retains spot in WTA Singles Rankings

    Tennis player
    Photo: Sports.kz

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her 5th spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka dominates the WTA Singles Rankings with 9,266 points. Ranked 2nd is former world №1 of Poland Iga Swiatek with 8,195 points. Coming in 3rd is American Coco Gauff with 6,165 points. Another American Jessica Pegula is 4th with 5,755 points.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva climbed eight spots up to №73 this week.

    Belgian tennis player Elise Mertens rose three spots up to the top of the WTA Doubles Rankings. Aussie Storm Hunter is placed 2nd after jumping 4 spots up. Czech Katerina Siniakova lost two spots and slid down to №3.

    Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina is still ranked 32nd in the WTA Doubles Rankings, while Elena Rybakina slid one spot down to №116.

