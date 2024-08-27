Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to hold her first match at US Open

World No 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is set to hold her first match at the U.S. Open today, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Rybakina will clash with Australian Destanee Aiava (ranked 180th) in the first round of the tournament.

While for Elena Rybakina this match will be the first at the tournament, Destanee Aiava has already played three matches in the qualifying round. She defeated Bulgaria's Gergana Topalova (ranked 247th), Japan's Mai Hontama (ranked 108th) and Croatia's Ana Konjuh (ranked 1115th).

On August 15, Rybakina lost to world No 24 Leylah Fernandez of Canada at the WTA Masters 1000 Cincinnati. Thus, after crashing out in the second round, the Kazakh tennis player completed her performance at the tournament.