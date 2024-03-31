EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:34, 31 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina topped by Collins in Miami Open final

    Elena Rybakina
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    After another incredible run in Miami, Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina was upset in the WTA 1000 Miami Open final by unseeded Danielle Collins on Saturday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The American dominated on her home soil by eliminating world №4 Rybakina in straight sets 7-5, 6-3. The match lasted for two hours.

    Congrats to Danielle Collins who won the biggest WTA title so far and is having her last season on tour. Ranked 53rd in the world, she became the lowest-ranked female player to win the Miami Open.

    It bears to remind that last year’s runner-up Rybakina lost the Miami crown to Czech Petra Kvitova in 2023.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis WTA Elena Rybakina
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!