Kazakhstan’s Rybakina topped by Collins in Miami Open final

After another incredible run in Miami, Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina was upset in the WTA 1000 Miami Open final by unseeded Danielle Collins on Saturday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The American dominated on her home soil by eliminating world №4 Rybakina in straight sets 7-5, 6-3. The match lasted for two hours.

Congrats to Danielle Collins who won the biggest WTA title so far and is having her last season on tour. Ranked 53rd in the world, she became the lowest-ranked female player to win the Miami Open.

It bears to remind that last year’s runner-up Rybakina lost the Miami crown to Czech Petra Kvitova in 2023.