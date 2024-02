Kazakhstan’s Rybakina tops ex-world № one at 2024 Australian Open

World №3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan cruised into the second round of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakhstani toppled Czech Karolina Pliskova in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 in 1 hour and 33 minutes, saving triple set point in a tiebreak.

Rybakina will next face Russian Anna Blinkova ranked 57th by WTA.

It bears to remind that Alexander Bublik, Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Yulia Putintseva all crashed out of their respective 2024 Australian Open openers.

Putintseva was upset by Russian Anastasia Zakharova in a three-set match 6-2, 0-6, 3-6, while Alexander Bublik lost to Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal 4-6, 2-6, 6-7.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov paired with Gozalo Escobar also suffered a disappointing defeat from Portuguese Nuno Borges and Australian Aleksandar Vukic 3-6, 7-6, 6-7.