Kazakhstan’s Rybakina withdraws from Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has withdrawn from the WTA Eastbourne International tournament in the UK, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Rybakina who was the top-seed at the tournament had to withdraw from it due to schedule changes. In the second round, she was scheduled to face British tennis player Harriet Dart (ranked 105th). Thus, Dart will play against the lucky loser, American Sofia Kenin (ranked 48th).

Last week, the Kazakhstani withdrew from the WTA 500 Tournament in Berlin due to abdominal discomfort.

Elena Rybakina will next be seen in action at the Wimbledon 2024, which starts on July 1.