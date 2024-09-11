Kazakhstan’s Rybakina withdraws from WTA 500 Korea Open in Seoul

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina will not participate in the WTA 500 Korea Open in Seoul, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the latest information, the Kazakhstani tennis player has not fully recovered from the injury that forced her to withdraw from the U.S. Open after the first round. Zhang Shuai of China will take her place in the main draw of the Korean tournament.

In addition to Rybakina, American Jessica Pegula, who recently played in the U.S. Open final where she was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka, has withdrawn from the tournament in Seoul.

The WTA 500 Korea Open is set to run from September 16 to 22.