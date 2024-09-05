Kazakhstan’s para athlete sets Asian record to qualify for men’s 100m breaststroke final at Paralympics

Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan qualified for the men's 100m breaststroke SB13 para swimming event at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh tourism and sport ministry.

Para swimmer Nurdaulet Zhumagali of Kazakhstan came in first in the men's 100m breaststroke SB13 Heat 1 event with a result of 1:05.11, thus setting a new Asian record, at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.

Previously, it was reported that Kazakhstani para swimmer Amir Muratbekov and para judoka Akmaral Nauatbek advanced to the Paris Paralympics final.

Team Kazakhstan, currently, ranks 46th in the overall medal standings at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, one gold, one silver and one bronze medals.