Kazakhstan's Skatov sails into Challenger finals in France

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov (ranked 230th by ATP) made it to the finals of the Internationaux de Tennis de Troyes tournament in France, Kazinform News Agency learned from the national tennis federation.

In the semi-finals, Skatov beat Italian Lorenzo Giustino (ranked 343rd by ATP) with a score of 7:6 (7:5), 6:4.

In the final, Skatov will face French player Gabriel Debru.

In May of this year, Skatov won his second champion's title at the Challenger in Germany.