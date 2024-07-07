EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:58, 07 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Skatov sails into Challenger finals in France

    Kazakhstan's Skatov sails into Challenger finals in France
    Photo credit: KTF

    Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov (ranked 230th by ATP) made it to the finals of the Internationaux de Tennis de Troyes tournament in France, Kazinform News Agency learned from the national tennis federation.

    In the semi-finals, Skatov beat Italian Lorenzo Giustino (ranked 343rd by ATP) with a score of 7:6 (7:5), 6:4.

    In the final, Skatov will face French player Gabriel Debru.

    In May of this year, Skatov won his second champion's title at the Challenger in Germany.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x