Kazakhstan's startups break new ground at Silicon Valley

The startups of Central Eurasia, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Mongolia broke new ground at the largest international conference TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco slated for September 19-21, Kazinform learnt from the Astana Hub’s press service.

The Silkroad Innovation Hub innovation centre presented a unique pavilion for the investors of Silicon Valley. 14 startups from Central Eurasia came into the spotlight at the TechCrunch Disrupt. Kazakhstan presented six startups such as Citix, Cyborgbase, TengriLights, Falcon.ai, Kscooter, and Rhinotales. Besides, the homegrown CerebraAI which specializes in AI and neuroradiology for automated diagnostics of strokes also takes part in the world’s biggest Startup Battlefield 200 as part of the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan also proved the great potential of the region with oblako.me, Wiot, Doki, Zypl.ai, MyID, IMAN, Mohirdev и Workly startups. The majority of startups showcased there are the graduates of the Astana Hub startup accelerator programs which lately scale up their projects in the world markets.