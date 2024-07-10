Kazakhstan’s team Olympic parade costume revealed

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan has revealed the description of the parade costumes for the men’s and women’s national teams for the Olympics, as reported by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

The women’s parade costume includes 8 items: a head accessory (headband), shirt, tie, jacket, trousers, skirt, socks, and sneakers. The men’s parade costume includes 7 items: a taqiyah, shirt, tie, trousers, jacket, socks, and shoes.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

The parade costume is used by athletes and the sports delegation for participation in the ceremonial parts of the opening and closing parades of the Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Elements of national ornamentation in the costumes serve not only a decorative purpose but also have a historically symbolic function, reflecting the artistic perception of the world and the aesthetic tastes of Kazakhstanis:

“Müyiz” (horns) symbolize strength, courage, and protection, associated with powerful animals like the buffalo or deer.

“Qos müyiz” (double horn) enhances the symbolism of the horns, indicating inner unity and harmony.

“Qaz moyın” (goose neck) symbolizes flexibility, agility, and grace, emphasizing adaptability in sports.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sports