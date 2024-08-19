Kazakhstan’s tennis player Damir Zhalgasbay wins ITF singles title in Poland

Kazakhstan’s Damir Zhalgasbay claimed the title at the ITF J100 boys’ singles tennis event in Krakow, Poland, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Damir Zhalgasbay of Kazakhstan beat Kolos Kincses of Hungary 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the J100 Krakow 2024 boys’ tournament, claiming his second singles title in his career.

Another Kazakhstani Aiym Kanagatova paired with Maria Alexandra Ciuciu of Romania won the doubles title at the TE Eminent Podgorica U12 girls’ Category 2 tennis tournament in Montenegro, after defeating Visnja Mitic of Serbia and Kristina Shegay of Kazakhstan 6-2, 6-2.

Kazakhstani Alissa Korolyova outperformed Indian Jahnavi Tammineedi 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in the final of the ATF U-16 girls tennis event - Buta Cup 2 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Kazakh-Indian duo Amir Askar and Puneeth Manohar defeated Jordanian-Saudi Arabian tandem Souhail El-Taji El-Farouki and Ahmad Bahaa Sarouji 6-1, 6-1 to claim the Buta Cup 2 boy’s doubles title.