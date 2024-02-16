Kazakhstan's top 20 tourist destinations to be presented in China

This March, the People’s Republic of China is to host the official ceremony of opening of the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The year 2024 was announced the Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China. The ceremony of opening of this major event is to take place on March 28-29 in Beijing. Thematic events on eco-, medical, agro-, urban, MICE, and space tourism will be held throughout this year, said Kazakhstan’s tourism and sport minister Yermek Marzhikpayev.

According to the minister, this year, Kazakhstan’s top 20 tourist destinations are to be presented in Beijing, Xi’an, Shanghai, Ürümqi, Hong Kong, Hangzhou and Chengdu.