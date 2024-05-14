Kazakhstan’s tourism sector shows signs of recovery in 2023, drawing over 9 mln foreign tourists

The tourism sector of Kazakhstan thrived in 2023 reaching its historical maximum, Tourism and Sports Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev said at a May 14 meeting of the Kazakh Government, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

In his report to the members of the Cabinet, Minister Marzhikpayev claimed last year the tourism sector of Kazakhstan not only fully recovered after the pandemic, it reached its historical maximum.

“In 2023, 9.2 million foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan, marking a twofold growth compared to 2022,” stated Yermek Marzhikpayev.

On top of that, he added, 2023 had been impressive for domestic tourism sector with over 9,6 million domestic tourists traveling within the country, that is a significant annual rise of 1 million tourists compared to 2022.

Kazakhstan’s hospitality industry, according to the report, achieved positive performance indicators providing services worth of 229 billion tenge, showing a 1.3fold growth compared to the same period in 2022.

It was added that tourism sector’s tax revenue totaled 450 billion tenge, 64 billion more than in 2022.