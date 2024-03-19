Kazakhstan’s Ulttyq Sezim project becomes a trend

The Ulttyq Sezim project aimed at promoting national clothing gains popularity, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Every Friday people countrywide wear national clothing and Kazakh jewelry to work.

The Ulttyq Sezim idea started last December in Kazakhstan as a flashmob turned into a large project. It is called to show the beauty of national clothes, to promote Kazakh culture, and to strengthen people’s unity.

Photo credit: Kazpetrol Group

The project is also purposed to preserve traditions and make all Kazakhstanis be proud of their culture and history.

Photo credit: NKB Group

At the start over 7,200 employees of the country’s largest organizations such as Kusto Group, Tas Group, Chocofamily Holding, BI Group, Astana Group, Invictus, Novopack, Bilim Media Group, Ordamed Group, MYD Production, SDC, Freedom Holding Corp, associations and federations of national sports supported the project. Above 100 companies and educational organizations joined the project bringing together up to 20,000 participants so far.