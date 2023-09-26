EN
    07:12, 26 September 2023

    Kazakhstan’s west to enjoy warm weather

    Photo: Kazinform News Agency

    Unsteady weather sets the tone throughout Kazakhstan bringing rains, thunderstorms, and high wind on September 26-28, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    The country’s west is expected to enjoy warm weather without precipitation.

    Fog is forecast to blanket the mountainous districts of the country’s south and southeast. Frosts are predicted to form on the ground in the east of Kazakhstan with mercury reading 1-3 degrees Celsius.

