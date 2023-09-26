Kazakhstan’s west to enjoy warm weather

Unsteady weather sets the tone throughout Kazakhstan bringing rains, thunderstorms, and high wind on September 26-28, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

The country’s west is expected to enjoy warm weather without precipitation.

Fog is forecast to blanket the mountainous districts of the country’s south and southeast. Frosts are predicted to form on the ground in the east of Kazakhstan with mercury reading 1-3 degrees Celsius.