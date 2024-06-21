Kazakhstan’s wholesale trade hit KZT 15 trillion in Jan-May

For the past five months Kazakhstan’s wholesale trade exceeded 15 trillion tenge with three-fourths provided by small businesses, Kazinform News Agency cites finprom.kz.

The country’s wholesale trade reached 15.1 trillion tenge that is 5.4% more compared to the same period of the previous year. The wholesale trade share of total domestic trade reduced slightly from 70.1% to 68.8% per annum. Three-fourths of the wholesale trade falls on small businesses, 19.9% more on medium businesses, and only 4.9% account for trading companies.

Almaty, Atyrau regions and Astana reported significant volumes of wholesale trade with 5.8 trillion tenge, 2.4 trillion tenge, and 2.3 trillion tenge, respectively. Karaganda region also saw this year considerable amount of wholesale trade with 932 billion tenge that is 24.1% more against last January-May.

Generally, non-food goods and capital goods constitute a considerable share of the wholesale trade structure accounting for 12 trillion tenge. Food products wholesale trade grew by 26.2% per annum.

Wholesale trade made 3.3 trillion tenge in May which is 5.3% more compared to the last May.