EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:05, 07 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s wrestler Tursynov may vie for bronze at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Kazakhstan’s wrestler Tursynov may vie for bronze at 2024 Paris Olympics
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC

    Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Nursultan Tursynov was upset in the Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg ¼ Final at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games underway in the French capital, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Tursynov was routed by Zhan Belenuk of Ukraine 3:7. The Kazakhstani wrestler still has a chance to fight for Olympic bronze in the repechage bout, but only in case the Ukrainian athlete propels into the final.

    Kazakhstan’s wrestler Tursynov may vie for bronze at 2024 Paris Olympics
    Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC

    Recall that Nursultan Tursynov edged out Egyptian Mohamed Metwally 10:1 in the Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinals.

    Later tonight Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev will vie for coveted Olympic gold against Japanese Nao Kusaka in the Men’s 77kg final match.

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    x