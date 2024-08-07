17:05, 07 August 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan’s wrestler Tursynov may vie for bronze at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Nursultan Tursynov was upset in the Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg ¼ Final at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games underway in the French capital, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Tursynov was routed by Zhan Belenuk of Ukraine 3:7. The Kazakhstani wrestler still has a chance to fight for Olympic bronze in the repechage bout, but only in case the Ukrainian athlete propels into the final.
Recall that Nursultan Tursynov edged out Egyptian Mohamed Metwally 10:1 in the Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinals.
Later tonight Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev will vie for coveted Olympic gold against Japanese Nao Kusaka in the Men’s 77kg final match.