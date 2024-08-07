Kazakhstan’s wrestler Tursynov may vie for bronze at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Nursultan Tursynov was upset in the Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg ¼ Final at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games underway in the French capital, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Tursynov was routed by Zhan Belenuk of Ukraine 3:7. The Kazakhstani wrestler still has a chance to fight for Olympic bronze in the repechage bout, but only in case the Ukrainian athlete propels into the final.

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov/ NOC

Recall that Nursultan Tursynov edged out Egyptian Mohamed Metwally 10:1 in the Men’s Greco-Roman 87kg quarterfinals.

Later tonight Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev will vie for coveted Olympic gold against Japanese Nao Kusaka in the Men’s 77kg final match.