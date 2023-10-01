EN
    15:45, 01 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva claims sensational win at tennis tournament in China

    tennis
    Photo: press service of Kazakhstan tennis Federation

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva advanced to the second round of the China Open 2023 singles tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan ranked 73rd in the world, defeated world No.30 Marie Bouzková of the Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in the first round of the tournament.

    Previously, the Kazakhstani defeated Jodie Burrage of Britain 6-3, 6-3 and Russian Elina Avanesyan 6-1, 6-4.

