Kazakhstan's Zhiyenbayeva wins at the start of W15 Antalya tournament

Kazakhstan’s Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (ranked 1,250th by the WTA) won at the start of the W15 Antalya tournament in Türkiye, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

In the first round, Zhiyenbayeva faced local player Doga Turkmen (ranked 1,129th) and overwhelmed her in two sets – 6:2, 6:2.

Last week, 17-year-old Zhiyenbayeva claimed her first title at the 14th tournament in Antalya.

In January, she changed her 'sport nationality' to represent Kazakhstan at the global sport events.

Zhiyenbayeva holds 30th position in the ITF junior ranking.