Kazakhstanskaya mine accident site neutralized by 95%

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM According to the Emergency Situations, the gas situation at the Kazakhstanskaya mine accident site is being constantly monitored, Kazinform reports.

27 mine rescuers are deployed to fight the remaining fire seats. 90-95% of bulkheading work is completed at the two sections of the mine.

As earlier reported, the fire broke out at 10:05 a.m. on a conveyor band of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine of ArcelorMittal Temirtau’s Coal Division.

227 workers were in the mine. 222 of them were rescued through the boundary shaft of the mine by the local emergencies department crew and Militarized Professional Emergency Rescue Services, while five workers died.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.