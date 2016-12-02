Kazaksha Kures inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List

ASTANA - ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM Kazakh national wrestling "Kazaksha Kures" has been inscribed on the Representative List of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Kazinform reports.

Such a decision was adopted in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia by the UNESCO Committee for Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection.

Kures is one of widely practiced traditional wrestling forms in Kazakhstan.

The goal of the competition is to wrestle an opponent down and stack him/her on shoulders. Nowadays, Kazaksha Kures is popular both among men and women. It has also been included in the programs of international competitions broadcast in several countries.

Kures strenhgthens relations between communities based on the principles of tolerance, goodwill and solidarity.

Since 1938, Kazaksha Kures has been included into the programs of republican competitions.