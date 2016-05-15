Kazaksha Kures, Nauryz holiday and falconry to be inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazaksha Kures (Kazakh werstling), Nauryz Holiday and falconry will be inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Summing up the results of the year 2015 at the meeting of the National Commission for UNESCO and ISESCO, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Galym Akhmedyarov said that in 2016, Kazakhstan together with Iran, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and other countries plan to propose to add Kazaksha Kures and Nauryz Holiday to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. "Besides, falconry will be also included in this List and Kazakhstan will perform this work jointly with Mongolia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Czech Republic, Hungary and other states," he noted.

"Presently, our country prepares nomination dossiers for including them into the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. To date, this List includes Kazakh traditional art of Dombra Kuy Traditional knowledge and skills in making Kyrgyz and Kazakh yurts (Turkic nomadic dwellings) and Aitysh/Aitys, art of improvisation.