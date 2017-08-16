EN
    14:18, 16 August 2017

    Kazakstan's retail trade turnover up 6,4%

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-July 2017, retail trade turnover increased for 6,4% in Kazakhstan, the National Economy Ministry press service reports.

    According to the Ministry, the retail trade turnover in January-July reached 4,674.2 billion tenge which is 6.4% higher than in the same period a year earlier.

    As for their share in the country's retail trade in January-July 2017, the leaders are Almaty (29,2%), Astana (12,4%), East Kazakhstan (9,3%) and Karaganda regions (8,9%).

     

