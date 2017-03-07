Kazan to host next Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's meeting

BISHKEK. KZINFORM Kazan will host the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Bishkek on 7 March, BELTA reports.

Today, Kyrgyzstan is hosting a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council as part of Kyrgyzstan's presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

Taking part in the event are the Prime Ministers of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and also Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan.