Kazatomprom announces changes in its shareholding structure

Kazakhstan's national atomic company Kazatomprom announced the changes in its shareholders structure, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The company said in a statement that as of 20 July 2024 (00:00 Astana time) the off-market transaction between Kazakhstan's National Bank and Samruk-Kazyna JSC on the purchase of Kazatomprom shares to the National Fund was completed. As a result of this transaction, Samruk-Kazyna’s share decreased from 75% to 62.99336549%. According to the shareholder register data maintained by the Central Securities Depository , the 12.00663451% equity stake sold by Samruk-Kazyna JSC now belongs to the Ministry of Finance.

As the National Bank informed in its initial official statement, the Government of Kazakhstan decided to purchase the Company’s shares to the National Fund in order to finance the governmental budget.

Kazatomprom’s free float has not been affected and remains at 25% with a dual listing at the London Stock Exchange and Astana International Exchange.

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the Company’s attributable production representing approximately 20% of global primary uranium production in 2023. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets. All of the Company’s mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and extract uranium using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environment standards.