Kazatomprom CEO attends World Nuclear Association Symposium in London

LONDON. Speaking in front of the participants of the Symposium, Mr. Askar Zhumagaliyev noted that Kazatomprom's cost of uranium production is one of the lowest in the world, however, taking into account the realities of market, which is currently over-supplied, the company does not see any need to increase our production volume.

The CEO of National Atomic Company also said that under the present rate of production, uranium reserves in Kazakhstan would last for more than 60-70 years. He added that these reserves represent valuable future supply to the 59 reactors presently under construction and the additional 168 new units planned, or on order.

During his speech, Askar Zhumagaliev informed Symposium participants about Kazatomprom transformation process and about joint preparation of nuclear pavilion with partners for the upcoming EXPO-2017, which will be held in Astana next year.

During the World Nuclear Symposium Chairman of Kazatomprom held a series of working meetings with CEOs of major industry companies and discussed the issues of further cooperation.

WNA Symposium - is the annual meeting of leading companies of the world nuclear industry, which is traditionally held in London. This year about 600 delegates from 35 countries of the world participated in the Symposium.

Source: kazembassy.org.uk