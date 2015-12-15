Kazatomprom, Chinese companies sign an agreement on nuclear cooperation

ZHENGZHOU. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the official visit of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov to China, the chairman of the national atomic company "Kazatomprom" Askar Zhumagaliyev and CEO of CGNPC (China General Nuclear Power Corporation) Zhang Shanming signed a commercial terms agreement for design and construction of fuel assemblies plant in Kazakhstan and for joint development of uranium mines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The agreement establishes fuel assemblies production for Chinese nuclear power plants on the basis of "Ulba Metallurgical Plant" with an outcome capacity of 200 tons per year. There was also a trilateral agreement of intent signed by Kazatomprom Chairman Askar Zhumagaliyev, President of «China National Nuclear Corporation» Qian Zhimin, Vice-Chairman and President of «CITIC Group Corporation» Wang Jiong to promote cooperation between these companies. The parties have already been in long-term strategic relationship and intend to strengthen their cooperation in the nuclear and power industries. A joint working group is to be formed to define the possibilities and ways of trilateral cooperation in different areas of activity.