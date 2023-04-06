Kazatomprom delivers uranium for Romania's nuclear power plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (hereinafter – «Kazatomprom» or «the Company») informs about the successful delivery of natural uranium concentrates for the energy company - Societatea Natională «Nuclearelectrica» S.A. («SNN»).

SNN is a Romanian state-owned company in the field of electric power and heat supply, engaged in the production of nuclear fuel, and is also the operator of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant which supplies approximately 20% of Romania’s energy production, Kazinform refers to the Company’s press service.

In December 2022, Kazatomprom won the SNN open tender for the supply of uranium oxide for the needs of Romania's nuclear power industry. In accordance with the terms of the contract, the Company delivered natural uranium to the SNN plant. Kazatomprom exported its products via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which has been actively used by the company since 2018.

Kazatomprom, as a reliable and preferred supplier in the global nuclear fuel market, will continue to diversify the geography of supplies and enter new markets.

Note:

Kazatomprom is the largest uranium producer in the world with natural uranium production in proportion to the Company's participatory interest in the amount of about 24% of the total global primary uranium production in 2021. The group has the largest uranium reserve base in the industry. Kazatomprom, together with subsidiaries, affiliates, and joint organizations, is developing 26 deposits combined into 14 uranium mining enterprises. All uranium mining enterprises are located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and when mine uranium use in-situ recovery technology, paying particular attention to best HSE practices and means (ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified).

Kazatomprom's securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. Kazatomprom is the National Atomic Company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the main customers of the group are operators of nuclear generating capacities, and the main export markets for products are China, South and East Asia, North America and Europe. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term and short-term contracts, as well as on the spot market directly from its corporate centre in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, as well as through a trading subsidiary in Switzerland, Trading House KazakAtom (THK).

