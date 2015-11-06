Kazatomprom, EDF ink uranium supply contract

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National Company Kazatomprom and France's Électricité de France (EDF) have signed a contract for the supply of natural uranium. The deal continues a long-term partnership that has started a decade ago, the company's press service reports.

The contract was inked on the sidelines of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to France. Chairman of Kazatomprom Askar Zhumagaliyev participated in the signing ceremony. As per the contract, Kazatomprom will supply 4,500 tons of natural uranium concentrates to EDF between 2021 and 2025. EDF is a strategically important partner for Kazatomprom in Europe. It is the world's largest operator of nuclear power plants. While in France, Mr. Zhumagaliyev met with AREVA CEO Philippe Knoche to discuss the implementation of the joint projects and further development of cooperation in the nuclear industry.