TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:21, 17 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazatomprom elects new Board of Directors

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "National atomic company "Kazatomprom" announced the changes in the composition of the Board of Directors, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.  

    The Management Board of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" approved the Company's new Board of Directors which will include Jon Dudas - Chairman of the Board of Directors, Independent Non-Executive Director, Galymzhan Pirmatov - Chief Executive Officer (Chairman of the Management Board), Neil Longfellow - Independent Non-Executive Director, Russel Banham - Independent Non-Executive Director, Alik Aidarbayev- representative of the Sole Shareholder; Beybit Karymsakov - representative of the Sole Shareholder, and Kanat Kudaibergen - representative of the Sole Shareholder.

    Jon Dudas has been an independent member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 2015, was elected as a Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC NAC Kazatomprom. Earlier the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, governed this position.

     

     

