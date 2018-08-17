Kazatomprom elects new Board of Directors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC "National atomic company "Kazatomprom" announced the changes in the composition of the Board of Directors, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The Management Board of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" approved the Company's new Board of Directors which will include Jon Dudas - Chairman of the Board of Directors, Independent Non-Executive Director, Galymzhan Pirmatov - Chief Executive Officer (Chairman of the Management Board), Neil Longfellow - Independent Non-Executive Director, Russel Banham - Independent Non-Executive Director, Alik Aidarbayev- representative of the Sole Shareholder; Beybit Karymsakov - representative of the Sole Shareholder, and Kanat Kudaibergen - representative of the Sole Shareholder.

Jon Dudas has been an independent member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 2015, was elected as a Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC NAC Kazatomprom. Earlier the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, governed this position.