Kazatomprom intends to expand sales geography

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazatomprom National Atomic Company intends to expand the geography of its products sales, the Company's CEO, Galymzhan Pirmatov, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazatomprom is actively working to strengthen its marketing function so that to maximize the marginality of sales and expand the sales geography," said Galymzhan Pirmatov.

The head of the atomic company noted that Kazakatom AG Trading Company was established for these purposes in Switzerland in June 2017. The company is actively developing the cooperation with its partners: jointly with China's CGNPC it is constructing a plant for production of fuel assemblies at the premises of the Ulba Metallurgical Plant (200 tons of fuel assemblies p.a.), and with Canada's Cameco Corporation it signed an agreement to increase Kazatomprom's share in Inkai JV from 40 to 60 percent.

"To accomplish the targets outlined in the Head of State's Address " The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", we are working on production automation, digitization, and robotization. Kazatomprom-SaUran enterprise has installed a robotic center for loading and packaging of finished products that will make it possible to automate the data collection and analysis system, remove the human factor, and ensure the integrated occupational safety," Galymzhan Pirmatov added.

According to him, on-the-job injury rate at the Company's enterprises has halved over the past five years. For 9 months of 2017, the Company has allocated more than KZT 1.2 billion for environmental protection measures. In 2017, its employees made 530 efficiency proposals which are expected to have an economic effect of over KZT 1.5 billion.