Kazatomprom names new Director of Economy and Finance Department

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC NC Kazatomprom appointed new Director for Economy and Finance - Meirzhan Yussupov, the company's press service says.

Meirzhan Yussupov is a graduate of the Middle East Technical University majoring in “Economy and Management”. He holds a MSc in Economic Development Management from the London School of Economics (under the Bolashak Program) and a MSc in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School.

M. Yussupov held the post of the Deputy Director of the Corporate Relations Department at JSC Demir Kazakhstan Bank.

He served as the Manager, later as the Chief Manager of the Corporate Finance Department at JSC Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, as the Deputy Director of the Investment Policy Department of the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning and as the Director of the Corporate Finance and Treasury Department at JSC NC Kazatomprom.

Ex-Director of Kazatomprom’s Economy and Finance Department Aidar Arifkhanov was appointed Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.