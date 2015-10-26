Kazatomprom, Qatar Solar Energy to set up joint venture

DOHA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom and Qatar Solar Energy have signed a deal to create a joint venture between Kazakhstan Solar Silicon LLP and Qatar Solar Energy, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiyembay reports from Doha.

CEO of Kazatomprom Askar Zhumagaliyev and CEO of Qatar Solar Energy Salim Abbassi affixed their signatures to the document. After the signing ceremony, Mr. Salim Abbassi said that the document will solidify and expand cooperation between Qatar Solar Energy and Kazatomprom. The document was inked within the framework of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to Qatar.