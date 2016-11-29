Kazatomprom’s CEO discusses coop with Chinese partners

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief Executive Officer of NAC Kazatomprom JSC Askar Zhumagaliyev visited China as a member of the official delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Mamin, the company's press service informs.

Kazatomprom’s CEO held negotiations with CGNPC’s Director General Zhang Shanming and CNNC’s Director General Qian Zhimin.

Askar Zhumagaliyev discussed a wide range of issues related to nuclear power development. The parties underlined a good progress in cooperation between the companies, successful efforts on joint uranium mining projects, FA plant construction and etc. Partners also shared their opinions on uranium transit through China, supplies of Kazakhstan high value added uranium products to China.

In follow-up of the negotiations, Askar Zhumagaliyev invited colleagues to take part in the international exposition «Astana EXPO-2017» and to showcase up-to-date technologies and achievements of Chinese companies in promotion of peaceful uses of nuclear power.