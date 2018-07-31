Kazatomprom selling 40% stake of Caustic JSC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The starting price requested for 40% block of shares is KZT 3 billion 832 million 701 thousand.

The documents and notice for the two-stage tender are available on the website of NAC Kazatomprom JSC (www.kazatomprom.kz). The tender will be held in accordance with the Uniform Rules for Sales and Restructuring of the Assets of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and the Organizations, over 50% of the voting shares of which are directly or indirectly owned by Samruk-Kazyna JSС, approved by the Resolution of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Board of Directors. The tender documents were approved by NAC Kazatomprom JSC Board Resolution.

The submission of applications for the two-stage open tender will be completed on August 22, 2018, at 3.00 p.m. Astana time.

Caustic JSC is a state-of-the-art chemical production plant. Its products meet the highest Kazakhstani and international quality standards. It produces caustic soda (30,000 tons p.a.), liquid chlorine (26,000 tons p.a.), hydrochloric acid (45,000 tons p.a.), and commercial-grade sodium hypochlorite (6,600 tons p.a.). The plant's products are used in many economic sectors: oil, chemical, medical, food industries, non-ferrous and ferrous metallurgy, to name but a few.