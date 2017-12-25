Kazatomprom sells its stake in Westinghouse Electric Company
Earlier this year, Kazatomprom exercised its rights under the put option, and today received a payment of US$ 522 million for its shares in Westinghouse.
Combined with dividends received during its ownership of Westinghouse shares of US$ 103 million, the total return on Kazatomprom's invested funds amounts to US$ 625 million, which exceeded the initial investments in Westinghouse Electric Company's shares by US$ 85 million.
To recall, Kazatomprom acquired shares of Westinghouse in 2007 from Toshiba for US$ 540 million. According to the terms of that deal, Kazatomprom had the right to sell its shares back to Toshiba at a fixed price of US$ 522 million under the Put Option Agreement.
In March 2017, American company Westinghouse (subsidiary of the Japanese corporation Toshiba) filed a petition for bankruptcy proceeding in accordance with Article 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.