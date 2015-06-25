EN
    20:17, 25 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazatomprom to help renovate kindergarten in Kyzylorda region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazatomprom Demeu LLP will help reconstruct a kindergarten in Shiyeli village in Kyzylorda region, a source in the company said.

    The subsidiary company of Kazatomprom JSC reportedly covered all the construction expenses on the kindergarten for 280 children back in 2008. According to the source, the company will make sure that the reconstruction works at the kindergarten worth KZT 10 million go off without a hitch. CEO of Kazatomprom JSC Askar Zhumagaliyev made the corresponding instruction after his business trip to the region.

